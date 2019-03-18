FOOTBALL PICTURES: Hard-fought win for Brinklow Under 14s

Five scorers in victory over Leamington Brakes

Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League

Harry Shorten on the way to scoring his goal

U14s: Brinklow 5 (Ryan Prior, Kye Gilbey, Leo Reilly, Daniel Fordsham, Harry Shorten) Leamington Brakes 2: Leamington Brakes had a spring in their heels and despite being under pressure took the lead with a clinical finish. Then the summer came and Ryan Prior levelled with a lob before a Dan Fordsham tap-in gave the hosts the lead. After the break and into the autumn, Brakes came storming back and got their second from a corner scramble.

Both teams dug in and chances went begging at both ends. However, when the winter hail stopped, it was the home team who found the extra gear and three late goals settled it. The winner came from Harry Shorten’s 40-yard run and exocet shot. The second also came from a long run and quality finish from Kye Gilbey, who then provided a superb cross for the alert Leo Reilly to slot home. This was a hard-fought win, which the team dedicated to William Barnett, who was injured last week.