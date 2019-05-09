FOOTBALL PICTURES: Hospital Cup final and Sunday league presentations

Final game is Advertiser Cup final between CRC and Royal Oak

A fantastic turnout for the Sunday league’s penultimate cup final saw Community Relations lift their second trophy of the season.

CRC won the Rugby & District Football League’s Hospital Cup final, with a 7-1 victory over Courthouse, whose consolation came from Michael Hall. CRC had already secured the Division 1 title and were runners-up to The Bell in last month’s Division 1 Cup final at Ashlawn Road.

The occasion at Butlin Road raised over £280 towards the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Division 2 winners The Webb Eagles and Vets’ league champions Hillmorton Old Boys were also presented with their silverware. Golden Boot awards for top goal scorers went to Daniel Nelson of CRC in Division 1 and Kane Maunder for Division 2 side Courthouse.

CRC now have a chance of a treble when they contest the Advertiser Cup final against Royal Oak at Daventry Town FC’s Browns Road ground this Sunday (May 12). Kick off is at 1pm, with doors open from 11am.

This is the final game of the 2018/19 season and looks set to be a thrilling finale. There is a suggested ticket donation of £1, again in support of the air ambulance and the teams would welcome plenty of support.

The league are looking to add more Open Age and Over 35s teams for the 2019/20 season, anyone interested can email: enquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit the league’s website for more information.Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144.

Community Relations (CRC) and their supporters celebrate after their Hospital Cup win at Butlin Road on Sunday

Coverage by Jack Osborne



Hospital Cup runners-up Courthouse

The three Hospital Cup match officials

The Rugby & District Sunday Football League's three divisional trophies

League champions CRC line up for the camera at the presentation of their Division 1 trophy

Division 2 champions The Webb Eagles at the Rugby & District Sunday Football League presentations

Hillmorton Old Boys, champions of the leagues Vets division

CRCs Daniel Nelson - Division 1 top goal scorer with the Golden Boot trophy