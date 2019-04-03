FOOTBALL PICTURES: No promotion for leaders Rugby Borough

Through to Coventry Charity Cup final at Ricoh in May

League leaders Rugby Borough were dealt a blow last week when the Board withdraw their application for promotion.

Ben Nicholson scores for Rugby Borough in the semi-final

Their Kilsby Lane ground could not meet all the requirements for playing at the higher level of football before the FA deadline.

Borough Secretary Steve Turner explained: “Because of a delay in the planning process it meant that all actions would not be in place in time for March 31st.

“The managers and players are fully aware of it so it means if the team win the league this year they will not be promoted to Step 6.

“Another sticking point in the planning process was purdah, which is down to local elections and nothing can be decided in a contested ward until the elections are over and new committees formed.

Josh Turton heads goalwards

“We did try to extend the date and look at other options but current FA rules meant it could not be achieved.”

Borough are currently top of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division.

This week they moved seven points clear of their nearest rivals Saffron Dynamo, who lost to third-placed FC GNG.

With just four games to play now Borough have 64 points from 26 outings.

Sam Beasley crosses from a corner

Saffron have 57 from 25, FC GNG 56 from 26 games and fourth-placed Thurnby Rangers on 55 points after 27 games.

The team are through to the final of the Coventry Charity Cup to be played at the Ricoh on Wednesday, May 22 with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Their opponents Alvis FC play in the Midland Football Alliance.

On the Saturday Borough reached 80 goals for the season when they welcomed Allexton & New Parks to Kilsby Lane winning 12-0, including three hat-tricks from the Borough forwards.

Manager Ady Fuller was full of admiration for his side’s successful week. “To get to the Ricoh in only our second season is fantastic for the players and supporters and then to play fantastically on Saturday was the icing on the cake,” he said. “ They are a great bunch and the team spirit is really high.”

Coventry Charity Cup: Rugby Borough 3 Coventry Colliery 2

Borough faced Coventry Colliery in the semi-final of the Coventry Charity Cup on Wednesday.

Borough took the lead in the 26th minute with Josh Turton turning well in the box and firing home from Harley Matarutse’s cross.

Colliery were level in the 38th minute when Sam Beasley turned a cross into his own goal for 1-1 at half time.

Borough regained the lead after 51 minutes through Ben Nicholson’s left-footed finish from a Borough corner.

Keeper Bobby Biddle then made a great save for Borough, tipping an excellent strike around the post, with a full-length dive to his right-hand side. Turton put Borough 3-1 up with a powerful header in the 65th minute.

Colliery scored a late goal to give them some hope, but Borough saw the remaining couple of minutes out to claim the win 3-2 and book their place at the Ricoh.

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division: Rugby Borough 12 Allexton & New Parks 0

It could be a headline on the Rugby page this week but no, Borough went out and destroyed their opponents on Saturday. Leading 3-0 at half time with a Josh Turton brace and new signing Jeff Woodward shooting home from 30 yards, laid the platform for a second-half blitz.

Woodward completed his hat-trick, which was one of three in the game, Olly Chater and Josh Turton netting the others. Goals also came from the returning Adam Shaw with two and probably the best worked goal on the day, a Tommy Glasscoe finish.

With four games remaining Borough play their last home game on Saturday when Sileby Town visit Kilsby Lane. Borough lost the away fixture after conceding in the 90th minute against a team who have become stronger as the season has gone on. Kick-off is at 3pm with admission £3 adults and £1 concessions.