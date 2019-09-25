FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rawlings hits another hat-trick as Borough make it five out of five

Winning run extends to five games with 6-3 victory over Hathern

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Reece Lydon in Saturday's win for Rugby Borough

Rugby Borough extended their winning start to the league season to five games with a 6-3 victory over Hathern on Saturday.

It followed their midweek 3-2 comeback against Cottesmore AFC in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division, writes Jack Bibb.

Josh Turton scored first while new signing Charlie Cook caused the away side problems.Tom Rawlings tapped home David Moyo’s cross to take Borough into a 2-1 lead at half time, with some impressive saves from the Borough keeper Ryan Woodward.

Rawlings grabbed his second, Hathern pulled one back but Moyo bagged Borough’s fourth. The away side scored their third and continued to frustrate Borough but Rawlings pounced on a mistake for his hat-trick. Turton who latched onto an Adam Barber cross to complete the goal fest in a strong performance.

Ryan Woodward makes a fingertip save