FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Borough celebrate Coventry Charity Cup victory

Kilsby Lane club beat Alvis in final at the Ricoh

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Rugby Borough added the Coventry Charity Cup to this season’s league title with a 2-1 victory over Alvis FC at the Ricoh Arena.

In front of a crowd of nearly 1,000 on Wednesday evening, the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division champions took on the Midland Football League Division Two side.

Josh Turton put Borough ahead just after half time, with an own goal doubling the lead soon after.

Alvis replied in the 65th minute, but the Kilsby Lane men held on to lift the silverware, much to the delight of their supporters who had made the trip to Coventry.

The final was a tight affair early on, with both teams struggling to test the keeper.

A bad challenge on Aiden Print gave both teams the chance to regroup. Borough were slowly getting into the game with some good build- up play down both flanks.

Borough keeper Bobbie Biddle saved well low down at his near post, before Ollie Chater shot just over the bar as Borough stepped up the tempo. Alvis then had a goal ruled out for offside in the 39th minute.

With no score at half time, Borough proved the better team in the second half and took the lead in the 50th minute when Turton superbly finished a Chater pull-back with a side-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Goal machine Turton then applied the pressure on an Alvis defender, making him turn a Print cross into his own net to give Borough a two-goal lead.

Jamie Paye then replaced the hard working Michael Ellis.

Alvis weren’t giving up and pulled a goal back in the 65th minute when their striker tapped home after Borough keeper Biddle had made a good save from close range.

More changes saw Borough skipper Tom Glasscoe replaced by Harley Matarutse and Luke Pritchard on for Turton.

A late chance saw Jamie Paye fire over from the edge of the box.

Alvis had a free kick in the 88th minute just outside but it was well blocked by the Borough wall.

In a tense finish, the referee added on about five minutes of injury time but Borough defended well and celebrated as the whistle finally blew for full time.

Rugby Borough, cup final team: Bobbie Biddle, Aiden Print, Sam Beasley, Ryan Byrne, Nic Whittam, Jeff Woodward, Adam Shaw, Tom Glasscoe, Josh Turton, Michael Ellis, Ollie Chater, Luke Pritchard, Ben Nicholson, Harley Matarutse, Jack Tregartha, Jamie Paye.

Rugby Borough already have several pre-season games booked in preparation for the new league campaign - aiming to make it a hat-trick of league titles in the three seasons since they were formed.

Home games will soon be played with the new developments of a turnstile, increased viewing and covered stand in place at Kilsby Lane.



The cup final was watched by a crowd of nearly 1,000

Mascots from the Kilsby Lane club enjoying the experience of the cup final

Scorer Josh Turton