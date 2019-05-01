FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Borough celebrate second league title

Big Coventry Charity Cup final still to play at Ricoh

Rugby Borough Football Club were crowned champions on Saturday - their second consecutive league title.

But although they won the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division, they won’t be promoted.

The club’s board withdrew their application for promotion earlier this year when their Kilsby Lane ground could not meet the requirements for Step 6 football in time for the FA deadline. But the team did not let that detract from their season’s achievements, which finished with a 3-2 win over Ellistown at the weekend.

Aiden Print put Borough ahead after just seven minutes, but the hosts were 2-1 up at half time.

Ellistown formed a guard of honour to welcome the league champions onto the pitch

Tommy Glasscoe levelled from a corner with ten minutes to go and Sam Beasley hit the winner from a free-kick.

Having been presented with the league trophy, the club’s end of season awards were announced during the evening’s celebrations.

Supporters’ Player of the Year was Luke Pritchard, with Goal of the Season scored by Josh Turton. Manager’s Player of the Year was Joe Taplin and Players Player of the Year went to Tommy Glasscoe.

Everards Brewery

Sam Beasely's winning free kick

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Ellistown 2 Rugby Borough 3

Borough rounded off their league season with a visit to Ellistown where the hosts sportingly provided the newly crowned league champions with a guard of honour before the game.

With both teams battling the conditions as well as each other it was Borough who opened the scoring after seven minutes from a quickly taken throw-in.

Nic Whittham against Ellistown

Adam Shaw beat his man down the right wing before crossing for Aiden Print to fire home from inside the box.

The champions were not having it all their way and Ellistown forced a fine double save from Jack Tregartha, returning after a long injury absence.

Kai Smalley deservedly levelled the score on 20 minutes and with half time approaching Adam Gretton gave Ellistown the lead, chipping Tregartha from distance after running onto a ball over the defence.

The second half saw Borough dominate possession but struggle to create clear cut opportunities.

With ten minutes to go Tommy Glasscoe made it all square direct from a corner, although Storm Hannah will claim an assist.

With two minutes to go Borough were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area. Up stepped Sam Beasley to hit a fantastic shot into the top corner to spark wild on pitch celebrations.

Josh Turton in Saturday's 3-2 win

The party mood continued after the game with the presentation of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division trophy and into the evening where the end of season awards were announced.

CUP FINAL: Rugby Borough have one more big game to complete an excellent season for the Kilsby Lane club.

They will play in the Coventry Charity Cup final against Alvis at the Ricoh Arena on Wednesday, May 22 kick ing off at 7.30pm.

For travelling supporters parking will be on car park B at a cost of £2 per vehicle. Spectator access will be via the Atrium where they will be directed to the designated seating areas.

Entrance fees will be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions (over 65 and under 16).

Refreshments and bar facilities will be available at the stadium.