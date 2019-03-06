FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town junior teams in action on Sunday

Rugby Town Under 10s Pumas and Boys ready for their last game together
Pictures by Brian Dainty

Here's a few of photographer Brian Dainty's pictures from Rugby Town Junior Football Club teams playing at Kilsby Lane on Sunday.

The U12s Tigers and Coventry United

The U9s Lions playing Binley Woods at Kilsby Lane on Sunday

Under 12s action between Rugby Town Colts and St Finbarr's

Last club derby day for Rugby Town's Pumas and Boys

Rugby Town's Lions in their game with Binley Woods

Rugby Town Tigers taking on Coventry United Greens

