FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town junior teams in action on Sunday Rugby Town Under 10s Pumas and Boys ready for their last game together Pictures by Brian Dainty Here's a few of photographer Brian Dainty's pictures from Rugby Town Junior Football Club teams playing at Kilsby Lane on Sunday. The U12s Tigers and Coventry United The U9s Lions playing Binley Woods at Kilsby Lane on Sunday Under 12s action between Rugby Town Colts and St Finbarr's Last club derby day for Rugby Town's Pumas and Boys Rugby Town's Lions in their game with Binley Woods Rugby Town Tigers taking on Coventry United Greens RUGBY TOWN: Valley have to fight back to beat bottom club