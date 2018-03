Pictures by Brian Dainty

Rugby Town Junior Football Club teams were back playing at Kilsby Lane on Sunday and photographer Brian Dainty has captured some of the young teams in action.

Under 9s Panthers v Coventry Sphinx Juniors White

There’s also a few from the Youth team’s cup win on Monday.

Your match reports are in this week’s Advertiser (March 15 edition)

Club derby Under 9s action between the Pumas and Boys

Rugby Town U13s Pumas v Firefighters Juniors

Rugby Town U13s Tigers v Coventry Saracens Juniors

Rugby Town Juniors Youth team celebrating in their cup win over Alvechurch on Monday

Rugby Town Juniors Youth v Alvechurch