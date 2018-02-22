FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town Juniors Youth through to cup semi-finals

Pictures by Brian Dainty

Midland Floodlit Youth League Cup quarter-final

Rugby Town Juniors v Ellesmere Rangers

Team celebrations

It made for a great setting under the lights and on the immaculate 3g at Kilsby Lane, with two teams who currently top their respective divisions going head to head.

Ellesmere struck first on five minutes, after a mistake by the Rugby midfield.

Rugby fired the next bullet, from a corner. Jake Warmington took it, Jordan Idedevbo nodded it on, and JC Verdugo finished it at close range. Right on half time Ellesmere retook the lead.

The equaliser came in the 70th minute from Luke Jones beating four defenders before the fifth one took him out. Sam McLintock floated a fantastic ball to the far post and Will Harris rose majestically to pick out Idedevbo (Rugby’s man of the match) who powered the header into the corner. At 2-2 at full time, the match went straight to penalties.

Town missed their third, only for Ellesmere to miss their fifth, and their sixth as well. JC Verdugo scored the winner to take the team through to another semi-final.



Sam McLintock

Will Harris

JC Verdugo scored the final penalty to put Rugby Town through to the semi-finals

Kane O'Neil

Man of the Match Jordan Idedevbo

Jake Warmington