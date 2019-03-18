FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town lose from 2-0 up and blow chance of closing gap at top

Valley beaten 4-3 by seventh-placed Eynesbury as leaders Daventry drop points

Liam Francis and Eli Bako, who scored on his debut

Rugby Town lost 4-3 at home to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday - having been two goals up within 20 minutes, thanks to strikes from Simeon Tulloch and Charlie Evans. Their visitors then came back with three goals, to lead 3-2 at half time. Rugby Town managed to level through Eli Bako on his debut, just after the hour mark. The game looked to be heading for a draw, but Eynesbury - on their first visit to Rugby since 1974 - scored the winner with a last-minute penalty.

The defeat is a huge dent in Valley's title ambitions, missing the chance to close the gap on leaders Daventry, who could only draw 2-2 with 14th-placed Sleaford Town, who will be Rugby Town's hosts next weekend.

Rugby have now dropped to third in the UCL Premier Division on 70 points, with Deeping Rangers (who won 3-1 at bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth) now second on 72. Both clubs have a game in hand over leaders Daventry on 81 points.

Daniel Summerfield just clears in time in Saturday's defeat at Butlin Road

Charlie Evans scored Rugby Town's second goal on Saturday

Striker Edwin Ahenkorah put in a spirited display

Lewis Rankin gathers the ball against Eynesbury