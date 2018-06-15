FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town’s festival and community day at Kilsby Lane

Pictures by Brian Dainty

A glorious sun-drenched Kilsby Lane saw the second part of Rugby Town’s junior festivals, culminating in the McDonald’s Community Fun Day on the Sunday.

The host club's Under 11s Lions

For the first part of the weekend it was football and the turn of the Under 9s and Under 10s, including Hillmorton and four strong teams from the host club.

Two competitive groups of six teams competed in group games with the Town Panthers and Boys going through to the quarters along with Hillmorton, Stratford, City Juniors, Khalsa Lions, Copsewood and KCFA.

The quarters were always going to be tight with the Rugby Town Boys knocking Hillmorton out and the Panthers seeing off Alvis. They were joined in the semi finals by City Juniors from Worcester and Stratford.

The semis promised to be classics but as always they were tight affairs City Juniors beat the RT Panthers 1-0 after a speculative shot from 20 yards deflected in off a Town defender. The RT Boys beat Stratford 2-0 in the other.

In the final, tired legs came into play but it was the Rugby Town Boys that lifted the trophy after a 2-0 win against a very good City Juniors

The U10s involved two groups of five teams. RT was represented by four teams, two in each group, along withothers from Solihull, Weddington, Attleborough and the West Midlands.

Group 1 games saw Rugby Town Pumas draw all their games and go through with Weddington Orange topping the group. From the same group RT Tigers also went through after winning one and drawing the other three. Solihull completed those quarter-finalists.

Group 2 saw RT Eagles top the group with four wins and a draw, with the RT boys failing to win a game. Alvis Weddington Blue and Athletic made up the other half of the quarters.

The quarters saw RT Eagles pair up with the RT Pumas with the Pumas going through 2-1 they were joined by Solihull Moors RT Tigers who beat Weddington Blue 2-0 and Weddington Orange

In the semis the RT Teams were kept apart with the Pumas hosting Alvis and winning 2-0 and the RT Tigers also going through with a late goal to see off Weddington Orange.

So to an all Rugby Town final and nothing could decide between them including extra time. So to penalties and it was tears for the Pumas as the RT Tigers lifted the trophy 4-2 on penalties.

A great advert for football and the future of the football club.

On Sunday the club welcomed the general public for its McDonald’s Community Day and what a great day it was.

As part of the day there was another football festival this time for the U11s

Teams from across four counties West Midlands, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire entered with four groups of six teams.

Winners and runners up for the groups were FC Burbage, Harborough, Santos, Bilton Ajax, Rugby Town Lions, Harborough B, Leek Wooton and Athletic FC.

Both the Harborough teams were knocked out at the quarter-final stage with Santos and Leek Wooton being the winners and Burbage moved past Athletic 1-0 and the RT Lions put on a show to remove Bilton Ajax from the competition.

Burbage played Santos and the Lions played Leek Wooton in the semi-finals but the deadlock was never broken in 15 minutes of football including extra time and so to penalties. Burbage scored four and Santos missed two to go through and Leek Wooton scored all five of theirs to knock out the hosts Rugby Town.

A great final took place watched by McDonalds ambassador Jack Rutter, who then presented the trophy and medals to both teams.

Winners of the U11s Festival 2018 were FC Burbage.

Club Chairman Liam Coulter thanked McDonalds for all their support in 2017/18 and also praised them for the magnificent community day activities that were available to all those attending on Sunday.

“Everyone had a great time and we are grateful for everyone turning up and supporting the day,” he said.

“We have also seen an influx of new players both male and female so the objective of the day has been achieved.”