FOOTBALL PICTURES: Rugby Town Under 8s playing at Kilsby Lane

Eagles playing Coventry Sporting Madrid
Pictures by Brian Dainty

Rugby Town Eagles and Pumas Under 8s enjoyed their games at the weekend. The Eagles hosted Coventry Sporting Madrid, while Hillmorton Lions were the Pumas' opponents.

Rugby Town U8s Eagles v Coventry Sporting Madrid

Rugby Town Under 8s Eagles at Kilsby Lane

The Under 8s Pumas playing Hillmorton Lions

Hillmorton and Pumas enjoying their game

Rugby Town Under 8s Pumas

