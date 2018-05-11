FOOTBALL PICTURES: Sunday cup titles for Lawford and Community Relations

Press officer and competition secretary Stuart Taylor and chairman Len Berry retire from the league

PICTURES BY STUART TAYLOR AND BRIAN DAINTY

Advertiser Cup runners-up Caldecott Arms

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, sponsored by Melbros

Well after some 20 years plus as Press Officer I will be handing the pen over to Jack Osborne who will be doing the reports from now, writes Stuart Taylor.

I would like to thank all of you who have taken the time over the years to read my reports and kept up to date with teams victories and defeats. I wish Jack all the best in his new venture and I’m sure he will do a fine job.

Sunday was Cup Final day and we start with an all village match up between first division and second divsion clubs in the Rugby Advertiser Cup. Lawford, who had lost out in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Cup, were up against the Caldecott Arms who had had a torrid time during the first half of the season but came into the final on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Division1 and Hospital Cup champions CRC

From the off Lawford showed their first division status and started to command the game. Caldecott held them at bay until the 15th minute when Halim Halim slotted home to put Lawford in front. Three minutes later it was 2 -0 after Jimmy Smith found the net.

Three minutes before the break a superb solo effort saw Jake Chater beat two defenders, cut inside and fire past the keeper for number three.

The second half began much the same as the first, Caldecott trying to contain the Lawford forwards and also trying to make a game of it.

One thing’s for sure you couldn’t fault their effort. The odds were stacking up as Lawford struck again, this time from a corner which Liam Fullard headed home to make it 4-0 minutes into the second half.

Hospital Cup runners-up Webb Ellis

Jimmy Smith then fired in his second of the day to make it 5-0. With 30 minutes still to play Lawford won a free-kick just outside the penalty area and whilst trying to head clear the Caldecott defender could only put it into his own net and it was 6-0.

Lawford’s Lee Vince then beat two defenders to fire past the keeper for the seventh. Caldecott never gave up and when Jack Cannell’s effort wasn’t held by the Lawford keeper, James Osborne was on hand to slot in the rebound and that was greeted by loud cheers from their supporters.

Lawford hit with a strike from Andy Felton who made it 8-1. Caldecott, despite being behind, had the last word in this one when James Osborne fired in a second to make it 8-2 at the finish. At least James will have some good memories to take from the day. Well done both teams.

Many thanks to the officials and the trophies were presented by retiring Competition Secretary Stuart Taylor.

Division 2 champions Hillmorton

The Hospital Open Cup was an all first-division tie between league champions Community Relations and runners-up Webb Ellis. This game started off in a much more even fashion and both teams created early half chances. There were 21 minutes on the clock when the first breakthrough came for CRC. A cross into the penalty box was headed home by Curtis Dickens.

Despite a lot of pressure from CRC the Webb were playing well and their best effort of the half came from Lloyd Senna, who fired over the bar from close range.

Again the second period was only slightly edged by CRC and they got a boost in the 58th minute. Atal Hinds’ strike found the top corner to make it 2-0. The Webb weren’t done and pulled one back when substitute Zach George found the net to make it 2-1. With ten to play the Webb pressured CRC but a resilient defence held out to take the match 2-1.

Many thanks to the officials and also to retiring Chairman Len Berry who presented the trophies.

Well, that’s it from me, so here we go signing off for the last time. Stuart Taylor.