FOOTBALL PICTURES: Under 6s and 7s tournaments at Kilsby Lane

Rugby Borough's first weekend junior festival of the summer

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Under 7s celebrations

Over the weekend Rugby Borough Football Club welcomed 22 teams of Under 6s and Under 7s to their first junior tournament of the summer.

It was a fantastic event, full of some terrific football with Rugby Borough teams being victorious on both days.

All those watching enjoyed the infectious smiles on the children’s faces, especially one moment when one of the Borough teams, who had been knocked out early, received their medals and then went on to sing ‘We are the Champions’ - which epitomises just what football at this age should be all about...fun!

The Kilsby Lane club will again be hosting festivals this weekend and on June 15-16 and June 22-23 for various age groups.

Under 6s enjoying one of their games

Under 7s action

Action from the Under 6 tournament

Under 7s Eagles playing in the festival at Kilsby Lane

The Under 7s Tigers

The Under 7s Lions

Rugby Boroughs Under 6 Tigers