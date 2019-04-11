FOOTBALL PICTURES: Win for Brinklow Under 14s over Southam

Hosts take the points with hat-trick for Ryan Prior

Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League

Daniel Frodsham and Matty Natawidjaja winning the midfield against Southam

U14s: Brinklow 3 Southam 1: Brinklow were looking for revenge and served up the perfect cold response, after a lively start from both teams with Bradlee Durston making several early blocks .

After missing their own chances a through ball from Dan Frodsham put Ryan Prior in to put the hosts ahead.

The lead didn’t last long as the visitors replied from a free kick. This spurred Brinklow on and with Kye Gilbey causing havoc he won a free kick out wide.

Ryan curled in the free kick and it eluded everyone to sneak in to give Brinklow the lead.

Kye Gilbey

After the break a change in shape put Arjun, Matty, Dan, Harrison and Harry in midfield and they snuffed out the main threat from Southam.

After 20 minutes Ryan beat four players to clinically score and increase the hosts’ lead. The home defence of Will, Dylan, Jeeven, Jack and Harvey then closed out the game to ensure the points.