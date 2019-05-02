FOOTBALL PICTURES: Winning end to season for Brinklow teams

Under 12s seeking extra players for move up to 11-a-side

U11s: Sunday saw Brinklow take on local rivals Binley Woods and like any derby this was going to be a real battle and spectacle for the supporters.

Kye Gilbey scores the crucial first goal for Brinklow Under 14s

With clear instructions from the Coaches, the Brinklow boys started at a ferocious pace. Two fantastic strikes from the wing wizard Ethan Gray got the boys firing, followed by a headed goal from Riley Bloxham. Binley Woods replied just before half time to keep their hopes alive.

Two goals in two minutes in the second half got the home team back level and it could have been worse had it not been for some brave goalkeeping from Logan Cooper.

This seemed to wake the boys up. Danny De Souza then out-battled the defence and scored two fine goals, assisted by Ollie Jones and Jacob Smith.

Rounding up the scoring was Harley Edgar with a sublime solo effort. A brilliant game and a thoroughly deserved victory.

Matthew Natawidjaja wins another midfield duel

Man of the Match: Danny De Souza.

Well done all the boys for a great season.

U12s: Brinklow’s current Under 12s squad are looking for new players to bolster their already successful team .

Manager Dan Mallinson said: “I’ve got a great team of talented players, who went all the way to the semi-finals of the cup this year and pushed on in our league performances.

“We are moving from 9 to 11 players and so would like to get more players to come and join in the development for next season from our experienced and qualified coaches.”

Players need to have been born between September 1, 2006 and August 31, 2007.

There will be trials at their Barr Lane, Brinklow ground at 6.30pm tonight (Thursday) and May 9 and 16, although alternative dates can be arranged. For more information call 077862 60807 or email mallyccfc@hotmail.co.uk

U14s: Brinklow 2 RTFC Valley Saints 1: Brinklow ended their season on a high after extending their unbeaten home record to six months. Valley Saints came with a dogged plan and stuck to it with great determination. The hosts could not get a grip and despite Arjun hitting the bar and Harrison and Ryan shooting over they didn’t really threaten.

After the break Brinklow stepped up and after several near misses Kye Gilbey picked up the ball and skipped past five defenders to slot home.

Now dominating Harry Shorten stunned the large crowd to hit home from a full 25 yards. Will Rees hit a rasping shot over but with ten to go Saints scored from their only real chance, Tom Crump tapping in a lucky rebound.

This meant a lively last few minutes as both teams threatened but it was home team who won to finish fourth in the table. A very good game from two respectful teams.