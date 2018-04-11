FOOTBALL PICTURES: Young teams in action at FuturePro tournament at Kilsby Lane on Saturday

Children enjoy Easter holiday football camp too

FuturePro Academy held its first annual tournament for U7-U11s at Kilsby Lane on Saturday.

The day was a great success with professional academies including Walsall, Burton Albion and Derby County participating. Along with grassroots clubs attending from throughout the Midlands, this showcase event was a great platform for players to compete on the 3G Astro.

FuturePro Academy Managing Director Demir Vavan said: “This was a fantastic experience for all involved with professional clubs and scouts attending.

“With this being our first tournament we wanted to ensure all players went away with a positive experience and the feedback has been excellent. We look forward to holding our next event in the near future and welcoming many more teams to Kilsby Lane.”

FuturePro are a UEFA licensed coaching academy with over 20 years experience working with junior and youth players specialising in youth development.

They hold training sessions 6-8pm every Friday for ages 6-13 at the Kilsby Lane 3G. For a free session please email future1pro@gmail.com. More information on: www.future-pro.co.uk

Just before thir inaugural tournament, FuturePro also ran a very successful Easter football camp in association with Rugby Borough FC, as part of the Borough In The Community scheme. Over 40 children attended on each of the three days, coached by Demir Vavan, Aiden Kirby and Matt Wilcox.

ACTION PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY