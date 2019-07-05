FOOTBALL: Players wanted for Rugby Borough's new Reserve team

Kilsby Lane club expanding structure to help player development

After a successful year for Rugby Borough first team it seemed logical to expand the club further and set up a Reserve team to help the club grow and maximise its potential.

They hope it will also help in furthering player development across all age groups. The Reserve team will be run by Jono Smith and Jonny Richards.

The team will be competing in the Leicestershire Senior League and with their home pitch at the Kilsby Lane, ground.

If you are interested please contact Jono on 07799 331374 or follow them on Twitter: @RugbyBoroughRes.