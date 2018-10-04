FOOTBALL: Rock solid with hat-trick on debut for Rugby Borough

Youth team through to next round of FA Youth Cup

Leicestershire Senior

Luke Jones

League Premier Division

Desford 0 Rugby Borough 4

Borough faced a potentially difficult match on Saturday at Desford, one of only two teams they failed to beat last season.

Things started well, both teams having attempts on goal. A fast action but fruitless first half passed by with only the replacement of an injured Nick Brandish by Adam Shaw as a highlight.

Connor Tallett

Borough broke the deadlock in the 49th minute as debutant striker Liam Rock blasted home a powerful shot from Connor Tallet’s pass.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 when Luke Jones curled a free kick into the box and it squeezed under the Desford keeper’s grasp.

Rock scored again at 64 minutes, putting Borough firmly in control.

Centre halves Luke Wilson and James Ritson were solid marshalling an organised back four. Rock’s hat-trick came inside stoppage time.

James Ritson

Co-Manager Neil Collett said: “Outstanding performance from the first minute to the last. New boy Liam Rock’s debut hat-trick was terrific.

“We showed good league form with a young side, attitude and application was first class from all the squad, and sets the standard for a tough month ahead.”

FA Youth Cup

2nd Qualifying Round

Rushall Olympic 1 Rugby Borough Youth 5

The Borough Youth team travelled to Walsall on Monday and came away with a comprehensive victory.

But they went one down after 30 seconds when a long high ball from Rushall seemed to hold up in mid air and the Borough keeper misjudged it.

It should have been two a minute later with some mislaid passes. Borough started to come into the game equalised on 25 minutes and a good move down the right side was crossed in by Mistry for Noma to fire home.

Brad Pitham made it 2-1 ten minutes later with a rasping drive that the keeper failed to hold and just on half time Zidane Misty hit a belter from 25 yards to make it three.

Olympic had their chances and were unlucky not to be on level terms at half time.

After the break with Rushall playing four players up front gaps started to appear.

Man of the match Reece Hadlum went on a mazy run and into the box and was upended, Jake Vousden sliding in the resulting penalty.

Vousden then completed the rout with 10 minutes left and should have had his hat-trick when left totally unmarked.

A great result and the team go into Friday’s 1pm draw at Wembley Stadium.