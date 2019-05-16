FOOTBALL: Royal Oak win Advertiser Cup on penalties

CRC add runners-up medals to their Division 1 and Hospital Cup double

Coverage by Jack Osborne

The teams walk out onto the Daventry pitch to play for the Advertiser Cup

Congratulations to Royal Oak United for winning the Advertiser Cup at the league’s first final day at Daventry Town FC - and what a return to the Rugby & District Sunday League it has been for them.

It was a very tight game with CRC’s Kyle Finney converting a loose ball in the box to take the lead, before just falling short of holding out to the whistle with a last-gasp goal by the Oak’s Josh Goodwin after a long ball over the top for a full-time score of 1-1.

Some great saves from the Royal Oak keeper in the penalty shoot-out helped them to triumph 5-3, securing their first cup win back in the Sunday league.

Commiserations to Community Relations 1st team on the day but a solid double from them this season, with the Division 1 and Hospital Cup titles. They were also Division 1 Cup runners-up to The Bell.

Advertiser Cup champions Royal Oak United

Thanks to referee Garry Roche and his assistants Tom Brentnell and Ryan Bennett for keeping the game in order and flowing.

League officials are also grateful to everyone for their support and making it a great day, raising over £105 for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. The league would also like to thank Daventry Town for helping to create a fantastic day for all.

That concludes the 2018/19 season. On behalf of the committee thank you to all the teams. We hope you all enjoyed playing in the Rugby and District Sunday League and hope to see you all next season and at managers at AGM on June 18. Thank you all for your support as we find our feet too.

The league are looking to add more Open Age and Over 35s teams for the 19/20 season, if anyone is interested then please email EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit our website for more information.

Community Relations receive their runners-up medals

They are also looking to increase their referee pool for next season so please email to register your interest.

For more information on fixtures and results the league’s website can be found at: Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144.

Royal Oak celebrate victory in the penalty shoot-out

Advertiser Cup winners!

The officials for Sunday's cup final