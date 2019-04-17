FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough are champions, but no promotion

Victory at Blaby & Whetstone leaves them clear of challengers

Rugby Borough FC secured back-to-back league wins on Saturday, gaining the three points needed to put them out of reach of second-placed Saffron Dynamo. Borough have 70 points and Saffron Dynamo 60, with only three games to play.

Adam Shaw in Rugby Boroughs win over Blaby & Whetstone, which ensures they will be league champions

The away match against Blaby & Whetstone FC was played on a dry, hard and bobbly pitch, and both teams struggled with it early on.

Borough enjoyed more possession than the home team without really testing the keeper, until Ollie Chater headed straight at him after latching onto a long ball.

Scoring opened in the second half with Adam Shaw firing home Aiden Print’s low cross.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 as Jeff Woodward took a shot on target which was helped into the net by a deflection.

Manager Ady Fuller said: “It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we did what was needed.”

Although Borough will be crowned league champions, the club have withdrawn their application for promotion. Their Kilsby Lane ground could not meet all the requirements for playing at the higher level of football (Step 6) before FA deadline last month.

Their remaining two league games of the campaign will see Borough travel to FC GNG this Saturday (April 20) for a 3pm kick-off at the Riverside ground, followed by a trip to play Ellistown next weekend (April 27).

After that, Rugby Borough have a chance for more silverware when they play in the Coventry Charity Cup Final on Wednesday, May 22 at the Ricoh Arena, kicking off at 7.30pm. Their opponents will be Midland Aliance side Alvis.