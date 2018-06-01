FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough celebrate as league champions

Kilsby Lane team to play in Everards Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division next season

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

The triumphant team

Rugby Borough completed a dream first season, lifting the Leicestershire Senior League Division 1 trophy after romping away with the league. Borough have scored 195 goals and only conceded 27.

The Kilsby Lane side will play in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division next season, after it was mooted that they would be moved over to the Midland League. The club are delighted to stay where they are and compete at step 7 of the Non League football pyramid.

Other developments have seen the Youth team’s name changed to Rugby Borough so that they can compete in FA competitions, something that they have not been able to do in recent seasons.

The player pathway development is now set out with the Borough also playing in the U19 National Alliance League against teams like Mansfield, Kidderminster, Cheltenham and Chasetown.

Luis Corcoran in Saturday's win over Barrow

Rugby Town Juniors will feed into the system whilst developing their 63 teams onto the football pathway created by the club.

Barrow Town 0

Rugby Borough 5

Rugby Borough travelled to Barrow Town FC’s superb facility as league champions on Saturday, but that didn’t stop them playing their usual fast paced game.

Captain Jack Blackham

Within minutes the Barrow defence was tested as Ollie Chater struck the crossbar from 30 yards, and from then on it became an end to end affair, with Borough taking the lead after 23 minutes; Jamie Paye heading home.

Borough extended their lead when Luis Corcoran finished Paye’s flicked ball, but Jay Finlay missed a great opportunity to make it 0-3 after a one-two with Corcoran moments later.

From 2-0 up at half time, Paye volleyed home Borough’s third goal and Adam Shaw the fourth at 79 minutes, shooting across the keeper into the bottom corner.

Corcoran was brought down in the box in the last minute and keeper Ashley Bodycote calmly slotted home the penalty.

Adam Shaw

Man of the match: Tom Glasscoe.

Keeper Ashley Bodycote scores