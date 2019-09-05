FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough fly to win over against British Airways in FA Vase

Rawlings double in 2-1 victory at Kilsby Lane

Rugby Borough welcomed British Airways to Kilsby Lane to start their FA Vase campaign on Saturday.

Aiden Print in Borough's win over British Airways PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Borough took the lead in the fourth minute Tom Rawlings finished well after good pressing from Ollie Chater forced a defensive error.

Bobbie Biddle in the Borough goal made a couple of excellent saves to keep a 1-0 lead at half time.

A deflected shot saw British Airways draw level, after the break.

But Borough finally regained the lead in the 83rd minute when Rawlings fired home his second of the game for 2-1, from a superb Shaun Barber pass.

Bobbie Biddle tips the ball over the bar

Borough then held on in the final minutes to progress to the next round.

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Sam Beasley in Saturday's win