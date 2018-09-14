FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough host Bustleholme in FA Vase

Kilsby Lane side keen to reach first round proper

Borough’s second round FA Vase game against West Midlands Regional League Division 1 side Bustleholme is this Saturday at Kilsby Lane with a 3pm kick-off.

Bustleholme’s record in the league this season has been: played 5, lost 5, but that will be forgotten as Borough try and make it to the first round proper.

Co-manager Joe Conneely said: “We’re looking forward to the challenge that Bustleholme will give us.

“I know they haven’t started the season well but we’re expecting a very tough game anyway. For either side to reach the first-round proper of the FA Vase would be a tremendous achievement. Let’s hope it’s us!”

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

FC Khalsa 2 Rugby Borough 1

Not a great day at the office for the Borough lost their 100 per cent start to the season.

Player availability and injuries played a part in an encouraging first half but they were certainly not at the races in the second.

Borough had a great first 15 minutes playing on a 3G at Aylestone Park, and sliced the Khalsa defence open twice in as many minutes, Jones skipping through and firing wide and Shaw using his immense pace to fire one across the goal, with the onrushing Simms failing to connect.

In the 20th minute Conneely sent a long ball down the wing to Shaw, who skipped past two defenders and shot, the keeper sending it for a corner. From this Borough took the lead, Shaw driving the corner hard across the area where Simms popped in to send in a bullet of a header.

On 40 minutes, after some intense pressure on the Borough goal, Khalsa equalised. Some good interchange play around the box followed and the number 9 floated the ball past the despairing dive of keeper Brookes.

On 50 minutes a clash between the Khalsa keeper and Olly Chater saw a 10-minute delay, with the keeper having to be replaced due to a suspected broken jaw. Borough’s doctor, Steve Wanless, treated the keeper until the emergency services arrived.

Straight after the restart Khalsa took the lead.

Borough’s situation was made worse with Harry Sawyer receiving a red card for a professional foul. However, Khalsa never added to their score, but Borough had two glorious chances to level that were not successful.

Co-manager Joe Conneely was frank about the game afterwards: “We were poor from start to finish and got what we deserved from the game,” he said. “The frustrating thing is, all week I drilled into the players exactly what to expect, so it was disappointing from that aspect as well.

“They are a good side who play with a lot of energy, and now we’re chasing them down early on in the season.” He said they would go to Friar Lane & Epworth on Tuesday night (11th) hoping for a better result.