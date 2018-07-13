FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough host Daventry in pre-season warm-up on Saturday

Seniors and Youth teams to play in FA Cup and FA Youth Cup this season

Monday night saw Leicestershire Division 1 Champions Rugby Borough play their first pre-season friendly against Triumph Athletic at their Kilsby Lane ground.

New managers Joe Conneely and Neil Collett fielded a side with a good mix of familiar players and new recruits, with the match ending in a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

“I was happy with our performance,” Conneely said after the game.

“Considering we’ve only had one training session I think we moved the ball really well at times and played at a high tempo throughout.

“We conceded two poor goals, but our keeper didn’t have a save to make all game.

“We need to find a way to be more clinical in front of goal, but we have six more games before the season starts to put that right.”

Saturday sees Borough up against neighbours Daventry Town with a 3pm kick-off at Kilsby Lane.

Rugby Borough FC and Rugby Borough Youth have for the first time been accepted into this season’s prestigious FA Vase and FA Youth Cup competitions.

This is a major step in the development of the club as it looks to continue on from last season’s League Championship title.

Seniors play Malvern Town FC on September 1 and the Youth have Coton Green or Coventry Sphinx on September 17.

Both games are to be played at Kilsby Lane.