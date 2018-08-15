FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough kick-off new season this weekend

Opening league fixture for promoted champions

Rugby Borough FC play their first game in the Leicester Senior Premier League on Saturday, as last season’s promoted league champions.

Cottesmore AFC will be travelling to Kilsby Lane for the 3pm kick-off.

Managers Joe Conneely and Neill Collett are relishing the challenge: “It’s been a long but successful preseason for us, and there’s been a huge transition in personnel over the summer with only three or four players left from last season, so it’s taken time to get to the levels we expect from the boys, but even so they’ve coped well with our expectations.

“We’re all really looking forward to Saturday and can’t wait to get going. It’s a new league for us, so we have no idea what to expect from the other teams. We can guarantee it’s going to be a tough season though, but one we are going to relish.”

Admission is £3 adults, £1 concessions.