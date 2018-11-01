FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough knocked out of FA Youth Cup

Win for Fuller’s side on return to Kilsby Lane

Rugby Borough Under 18s: FA Youth Cup

Action from the Under 18s game with Sutton Coldfield

Rugby Borough’s Under 18 Youth were unfortunately knocked out of the FA Youth Cup on Monday evening by worthy winners Sutton Coldfield, with a final score of 6-2.

Borough did well in the first half responding to Sutton’s first goal with an equaliser within a couple of minutes. The second half was very one- sided and the Borough lads just couldn’t stop the visitors.

Rugby Borough v Saffron Dynamo

Borough got back to winning ways under returning manager Ady Fuller, with a 3-2 win against Saffron Dynamo on Saturday.

Celebrations for Boro' after Josh Turton's winning volley against Saffron Dynamo

Jamie Paye opened the scoring in the 10th minute of this Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division game, with a ball over the keeper from a tight angle.

Ollie Chater shot just wide after he intercepted a loose ball from the visitors’ defence.

Saffron were denied an equaliser for offside.

Luis Corcoran extended Borough’s lead with a strong shot from the edge of the box

Saffron pulled a goal back right on half time as Borough failed to clear the ball after keeper Eddie Cox had made a great save for 2-1 at half time.

Saffron drew level on the hour with a cross being turned home by the unmarked striker in the box. Then both keepers were called into action to keep their teams level.

Victory was secured with a wonderful volley from 30 yards by Josh Turton into the top corner. Borough defended two late corners very well to claim the points.

Man of the match: Josh Turton.