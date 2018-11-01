FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough knocked out of FA Youth Cup

Win for Fuller’s side on return to Kilsby Lane
Rugby Borough Under 18s: FA Youth Cup
Rugby Borough’s Under 18 Youth were unfortunately knocked out of the FA Youth Cup on Monday evening by worthy winners Sutton Coldfield, with a final score of 6-2.
Borough did well in the first half responding to Sutton’s first goal with an equaliser within a couple of minutes. The second half was very one- sided and the Borough lads just couldn’t stop the visitors.
Rugby Borough v Saffron Dynamo
Borough got back to winning ways under returning manager Ady Fuller, with a 3-2 win against Saffron Dynamo on Saturday.
Jamie Paye opened the scoring in the 10th minute of this Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division game, with a ball over the keeper from a tight angle.
Ollie Chater shot just wide after he intercepted a loose ball from the visitors’ defence.
Saffron were denied an equaliser for offside.
Luis Corcoran extended Borough’s lead with a strong shot from the edge of the box
Saffron pulled a goal back right on half time as Borough failed to clear the ball after keeper Eddie Cox had made a great save for 2-1 at half time.
Saffron drew level on the hour with a cross being turned home by the unmarked striker in the box. Then both keepers were called into action to keep their teams level.
Victory was secured with a wonderful volley from 30 yards by Josh Turton into the top corner. Borough defended two late corners very well to claim the points.
Man of the match: Josh Turton.