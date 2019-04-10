FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough's first chance to secure title this weekend

Kilsby Lane side now ten points clear at top of table with three games to go

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Luke Pritchard

Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 6 Sileby Town 1

In their last home game of the season Borough hosted Sileby Town, looking to avenge their narrow loss in the reverse fixture in late December.

A minute’s applause was observed before the game in honour of Alan Bettles, a long serving member of the Sileby Town committee, by both sets of players and the sizeable Kilsby Lane crowd.

Ben Nicholson and Aiden Print

A close contest looked to be on the cards in the opening exchanges until Adam Shaw fired Borough ahead after 20 minutes.

Josh Turton extended the lead eight minutes before the break.

An impressive start to the second half saw a clinical Borough side go four up with Shaw and Turton each finding the back of the net again. The fifth soon followed when Tommy Glasscoe scored just after the hour.

Further chances came and went before Sileby scored a consolation goal with 10 minutes to go.

Straight from the kick off Borough restored their five-goal lead when Shaw completed his hat trick.

A fourth win on the spin, combined with another surprise Saffron loss, sees Borough 10 points clear at the top of the table with only three games remaining.

Their first opportunity to secure the title comes on Saturday (April 13) in their away fixture against Blaby & Whetstone.