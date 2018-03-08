FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough six points clear at top with ten games to go

Kilsby Lane club seeking promotion in first season

Rugby Borough Manager Darran Tank has rallied his troops ahead of a ten-game run-in, which he hopes will land a first promotion to the Leicestershire Senior Premier Division.

Borough are currently top of division one and clear by six points.

“If we win all our games it’s ours, but I wish it was as simple as that,” he said.

“When you’re at the top of the table all the other teams are trying to knock you off, and you become a target, but we’re ready for the challenge ahead and hopefully by May we will have achieved our objective.”

Borough will face their first test on Saturday when they travel to Asfordby FC, who have only lost a couple of times this season and have ex Mansfield Town players in their line-up.

Tank is also frustrated by the weather and the amount of games called off.

“Midweek games start to kick in, and with our games at the weekend and Tuesday night falling foul of the weather they start to build up, and all of a sudden you’re playing three times a week!”

Tank has moved to bring in additional cover by signing Jamie Cresswell and Luke McDonald for the remainder of the season.

“Both are experienced players and they will freshen up the squad and help out with the mid-week games, as not everyone can be available.”