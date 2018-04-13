FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough still top after 5-0 local derby win

Eight points clear but chasing teams have games in hand

Rugby Borough remain top of the table on 56 points after 22 games, but nearest rivals Asfordby FC (48 points) and Thurnby Rangers (47 points) have three games in hand, having only played 19.

Everards Leicestershire Senior League: Division One

Lutterworth Town Res 0 Rugby Borough 5

Lutterworth Town Reserves hosted Rugby Borough FC on Saturday, a local derby between the two most southerly teams in the league.

Making his debut with the club was Strachan Football Foundation graduate Tommy Glasscoe, fitting in comfortably with the other SFF players Gamble, Finney, Webb and McGahey.

The condition of the pitch after the recent (and current) bad weather made for a cautious start, both teams struggling withthe bobbly surface, but Borough in particular, as it didn’t suit their normal fast and slick passing game.

However, they were first to produce a good move, resulting in Alex Webb having his shot deflected wide.

Gerard McGahey had a moment of triumph ruled out for offside. Frustrated but beginning to find their feet, the Rugby lads pressed on.

The Lutterworth keeper kept out Ryan Byrne’s low free kick, but within a few moments the action changed ends and Borough keeper Ashley Bodycote’s turn, producing a superb save from the Lutterworth striker from behind the Borough defence.

On 35 minutes mark Borough finally opened the scoring with a well-deserved goal from Ollie Chater, tapping in at the far post from Jamie Paye’s flicked ball.

Four minutes later McGahey calmly slotted home another, after deceiving the keeper and two defenders with superb footwork, again from Paye’s assisted ball. Paye then went on to head wide from a Luke Pritchard cross.

From 2-0 down at half time, Lutterworth came out determined and made a good effort early on, hitting the post after Borough lost possession deep in their own half. But Chater was the next scorer, Paye again providing the assist.

Chater was replaced by Luke McDonald, Borough looking for more goals, and with Kane Finney and Jamie Tank winning every header at the back, it was only a matter of time.

On 67 minutes it was through an own goal. Paye then got the goal his performance deserved, hitting home from Byrne’s pass as the keeper came off his line to close him down.

A scrappy last 15 minutes ended the match as Borough put three more points on the board to cement their place at the top the table.

Man of the match: Jamie Paye, for three assists, a goal, and leading the line superbly.

Team: 1 A Bodycote 2 L Pritchard 3 C Gamble 4 R Byrne 5 J Tank (C) 6 K Finney 7 A Webb 8 T Glasscoe 9 J Paye 10 G Mcgahey 11 O Chater 12 J Taplin 14 J Turton 15 L McDonald 16 L Corcoran. 17 J Blackham.