FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough to make FA Vase debut on Saturday

Kilsby Lane side take on Malvern Town

Rugby Borough have a huge game at Kilsby Lane on Saturday when they take on West Midlands League Premier Division side Malvern Town in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round.

Harry Sawyer in Borough's league win at Kilsby Lane

It is another exciting step forward in the development of the club and the team, entering the competition for the first time.

Co-manager Jo Conneely said: “It’s a massive home game for us and we are hoping for a big crowd to come and cheer the boys on!”

Malvern, who play two steps above the Borough in the non-league pyramid, visit Rugby on the back of an FA Cup exit at RC Warwick last Saturday. Former Borough player Gez McGahey scored the winner for Warwick after coming on as substitute.

Borough, currently unbeaten in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division after their 4-1 win against Asfordby on Saturday, have a couple of injuries to worry about with three of their players on holiday as well. Last season’s champions also beat Cottesmore AFC 4-1 in their first outing.

Connor McEnroe against Asfordby

Conneely has moved to sign experienced former Coventry Sphinx defender Ricky Hill with a view to putting him straight in on Tuesday night against Blaby & Whetstone in a Beacon Hill first round cup game.

Conneely said they were planning to give a few of the fringe players a game at Blaby - Borough’s first away game of the season - and then evaluate and see who would be available, fit and ready for the Vase game on Saturday.

“We are really looking forward to the challenge, but it is not going to be easy,” he added. “Malvern are a good side and they will be hurt by their FA Cup exit last Saturday but it is 11 v 11 and who knows how it might end. My players will give their all. Let’s see where that takes us.”

A big crowd is expected at Kilsby Lane with Malvern bringing two coaches. Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission is £3 for adults and £1 concessions. If a replay is required, then it will take place next Wednesday at the HDAnywhere Community Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Adam Shaw in Borough's 4-1 win on Saturday

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 4 Asfordby 1

Looking to build on last week’s opening win, Borough started well and nearly took a deserved lead when Harry Sawyer rounded the keeper but his cross was just cut out by a defender as Borough players waited unmarked in the box.

Brandish’s firm shot from the edge of the box was then tipped over by the Asfordby keeper.

Adam Shaw put Borough ahead after 16 minutes with the first of his hat-trick, slotting home after good work by Connor Gamble.

Asfordby almost equalised with a hooked effort just over the bar from a corner but Borough started to gain more possession and Shaw fired over from Gamble’s cross.

Borough had another chance just before half time with Ty Florence, Shaw and Harry Sawyer combining well.

Borough were tested early on in the second half with keeper Brook making two good saves, a full length dive tipping a curling effort round the post and one at point blank from a header.

Borough made it 2-0 on 51 minutes when Adam Shaw collected the ball in his own half and beat three players with blistering pace before calmly beating the advancing keeper with a low shot into the corner of the net.

Shaw soon added his third, rounding the keeper and slotting home.

Borough were well on top now with Brandish firing over from the edge of the box, before he converted Florence’s cross for 4-0.

Asfordby scored a consolation goal from a corner but Borough responded with chances for Connor McEnroe and Luis Corcoran.