FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough top of the table

Victory over Hathern at the weekend

Pictures by Brian Dainty

Ollie Chater

Leicestershire Senior LeaguePremier Division

Hathern FC 1 Rugby Borough 3

Rugby Borough’s unbeaten run continued Saturday with their trip to Hathern FC. The scoring opened in the 17th minute through captain Tom Glasscoe with a shot under the keeper.

Hathern had a chance to equalise minutes later as their midfielder found himself unmarked in the box from a quickly taken throw in, but his side -footed attempt went wide.

Tom Glasscoe

Their equaliser did come though, in the 23rd minute, with a free-kick curled into the far corner as it came through a crowded penalty box.

Just before the half time whistle Brandon Oddy put Borough 2-1 up with a low shot from distance after good midfield play from Glasscoe.

In the second half Borough were clearly the better team, with Luis Corcoran and Josh Turton both having good opportunities to extend the lead, and Glasscoe rattling the crossbar with a powerful strike.

As the rain began to fall heavily Borough continued to attack the Hathern goal, however keeper Jack Tregartha was forced to produce a wonderful, full length dive, tipping an effort round the post to keep them ahead.

Borough made the points safe when Ollie Chater scored the third from a Glasscoe assist.

Borough are now top of the table on 39 points, with Thurnby Rangers second on 34, and Saffron Dynamo also on 34 in third with a game in hand.