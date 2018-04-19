FOOTBALL: Rugby Borough win their penultimate home game 8-1

Excellent football to beat Aylestone Park Reserves at Kilsby Lane

Pictures by Brian Dainty

Ashley Bodycote

Rugby Borough have a 12-point lead at the top of the Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division One, but the two chasing teams have four games in hand.

Monday evening saw Borough play their penultimate home game this season, with Aylestone Park Reserves visiting Kilsby Lane.

A physical approach from the visitors didn’t stop Borough playing some superb football, and they took the lead in the 25th minute with a wonderful strike from Gerard McGahey from 25 yards out, going in off the post.

Aylestone’s response had keeper Ashley Bodycote making two great saves inside a few minutes to keep Borough in the lead, but a mistake by their defender pushed it to 2-0 when the ball was turned into their own goal from Jason Lee’s header.

Aylestone managed a consolation goal, but the result was an 8-1 victory for the Borough lads.

Manager Darran Tank spoke after the game: “Our first 20 minutes were great, and we looked very sharp. I thought our link up play was superb. We played some excellent football tonight,” he said.