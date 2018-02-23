FOOTBALL: Rugby & District Sunday League fixtures

And a quick look at last weekend’s results

Rugby & District Sunday Football League,

sponsored by Melbros

The Webb Ellis comfortably beat an out-of-sorts Courthouse 5-0. There was a brace each for Jamie Fox and Zec George plus a single from Luke Oldham.

Braunston, after their first win of the season last week, managed a 3-3 draw with the Holly Bush this weekend. Adam Bozanko hit a pair and Dave Sharpe added for Braunston. A brace from Alan Worgaz secured another victory for Hillmorton as they beat Caldecott Arms 2-0.

Bourton & Frankton are still waiting to build on the one point they have and Sunday was not that day as they were beaten 7-0 by CRC Reserves. Adam Gould hit a hat-trick, while Simon Barclay, Richard Simkin, Lewis Halcrow and Corey Baines added singles.

Fixtures for Sunday 25th: Courthouse v CRC, Webb Ellis v Lawford (Could be off due to County Cup commitments) Hollybush v Bourton & Frankton, CRC Res v Hillmorton, Caldecott v Braunston.