FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Girls crowned champions with three games to go

Under 13s enjoying fantastic league season

Under 13s: Rugby Town Girls v Coalville (sponsored by Caring Help at Home ltd): Needing a win to claim the league title, the girls eagerly set about the task. Two goals in the first two minutes from the amazing Estere set the standard. Thea grabbed her second hat-trick in a week which included a goal-of-the-season contender from outside the box. Amaani scored a beauty latching on to a tremendous floating corner from Olivia. Freya was then rewarded for her strong play with a cracking goal.

The defence of Amy, Lyla, Maddie and Olivia once again delivered a masterclass to achieve an outstanding 11th clean sheet of the season.

Ever hungry the midfield of Amaani, Belle, Elle, Freya, Grace, Lucy, Nathalie, and Nellija continued to press with Lucy scoring twice, the first from a run beating five players.

The girls are deserved league champions with three games to spare.