FOOTBALL: Rugby Town junior football round-up

Pictures by Brian Dainty

U9 Tigers v Leamington Brakes Gold (Sponsored By NEU): Both teams started positively despite the dreadful weather with Charlie and Finn, yet again, putting the opposition under pressure with their attacking wing play. Both Olly and Alex worked solidly in defence tackling and breaking up the opponent’s attacks. William came close with an excellent free kick that the keeper pushed onto the post. It was a close fought game throughout the first half with some great passing and movements and the Tigers were unlucky to go behind.

Rugby Town U15 MJPL v AFC Telford Utd

The second half saw Lewis scoring from a swift move by the Tigers when he latched onto Gabriel’s well-timed cross. Arjan made some great saves to keep the game tight whist Reid’s exceptional display in the midfield earned him the star player award. The Tigers continued to press and produce some flowing football to be proud of, although a draw was probably a fair result.

U10s Eagles v Coventrians Phoenix: A good performance in very difficult conditions for both sides due to the heavy rain, however the trophy semi final match was played in great spirit. The Eagles had a number of early chances which were blocked or cleared off the line as well as hitting the woodwork twice. The visitors opened the scoring following confusion as the ball pinged around the penalty area before it was slotted home.

Again chances came for the Eagles, but against the run of play, Coventrians doubled their advantage with a well placed shot.

The second half saw a grittier performance which put the visitors under pressure, allowing the boys to attack quickly from defence.

Rugby Town U7 Pumas v Coventry United Reds

Their hard work was rewarded when Lukas Fitzpatrick rifled home to set up a frantic last five minutes which almost saw the boys get a deserved draw, as a final shot narrowly crept over the bar.

U10s Pumas v Tigers (sponsored by Ideal Factory) Matches between these two are always closely competed, and on perfect pitch conditions (excluding the deluge of rain) this match proved no exception. Charley B and Alex W combined to score first and another from Pumas before Tigers managed to get one back.

Tigers levelled in the first minutes of the second half. The rain didn’t cease, which resulted in concentration lapses by Pumas, as they lost their shape and started chasing the ball. This coincided with a strong period of play from the Tigers, which was controlled by Henry. Following some strategic substitutions Pumas regained their shape and Charley B managed to unleash a shot after unpicking his way through a congested box. Charlie M finished the scoring to produce a scoreline that slightly flattered the Pumas in what was a very close and well contested match.

U14s: Rugby Town Colts 2 Chetwynd Pythons 0 (Sponsored by Sytner Coventry): The Colts continued their good start to the season. Nathan took on goalkeeping duties and proved unbeatable, making a number of great saves and blocks. Will, Harry, Alfie and Gabriel had their work cut out in defence against some fast Chetwynd attackers, but contained them well in difficult conditions.

Rugby Town U8 Eagles v Alvis Juniors

Colts took the lead early in the second half when a long ball from Nathan found Somidotun, who finished past the stranded keeper. Danny, Jack, Oscar, Fin and Devan passed the ball well in midfield and caused Chetwynd problems throughout. Fin was unlucky to see his free kick come back off the bar, before a great run by Archie saw his shot strike the post. Thomas put the game to bed in the final minutes, finishing well after being put through by Somindotun.

Manager’s Award: Nathan.