Pictures by Brian Dainty

Here's a few of photographer Brian Dainty's pictures from Rugby Town Junior Football Club teams in action at the weekend.

1. Under 9s Rugby Town U9s Tigers playing Gurdwara GNP Minor other Buy a Photo

2. Under 9s The U9s Tigers in their game with Gurdwara GNP other Buy a Photo

3. Under 10s Rugby Town Pumas and Boys U10s in action other Buy a Photo

4. Under 10s Under 10s action between Rugby Town Pumas and Boys other Buy a Photo

View more