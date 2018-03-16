FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Juniors Youth team through to county cup final

Semi-final 4-0 victory over Alvechurch at Kilsby Lane

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Rugby Town Juniors Youth v Alvechurch

Birmingham County Cup Semi-Final

Rugby Town Juniors Youth 4 Alvechurch 0

A brilliant performance from Rugby Town Youth guided them into the BCFA Youth Cup final on Monday night, as they swept away a determined Alvechurch side.

The game switched to the 3G at Kilsby Lane by default after two postponements at Lye Meadow, and was always going to benefit the Town boys who put on a masterclass display in front of a healthy crowd.

Rugby Town Juniors Youth v Alvechurch

After an Alvechurch goal was denied by a linesman’s flag, Town started to dominate with Jac Redhead and Sam McLintock linking the play from midfield.

Jordan Idedevbo finished from close range after some great work from Luke Jones. A period of sustained pressure was dealt with by the outstanding Will Harris and JC Verdugo supported by Harry Bartrum and Brad Lewis.

Town increased their lead on 30 minutes when Redhead scored after a mazy run from the centre circle.

The second half started well for Alvechurch, but shots from outside the area never troubled keeper Jamie Thornton.

Town went further ahead, with Jones making inroads through the Alvechurch back four.

A brilliant cross to Jake Warmington, running in from the left, was volleyed home.

Alvechurch gave everything they had, but the night finished on a high for Town with the goal of the night: a free kick 10 yards outside the box, Jones and Redhead over the ball, Jones made a run into the box, Redhead fed him the ball, and totally unmarked, clipped the ball up and volleyed home.

Town will now face Tividale or Wednesfield in the final on a date to be arranged.

The Youth are back in league action on Wednesday when they travel to Bromsgrove Sporting FC.

Rugby Town currently sit top of the Midland Floodlit Youth League Premier South table with Bromsgrove second. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.