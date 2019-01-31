FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Ladies beat Coventry City

7-0 victory for three more points

Rugby Town Ladies beat Coventry City on what was a very cold windy afternoon. Four goals from Chloe Debaes, two by Hannah Parker and one from Megan Board allowed Rugby to put seven past Coventry and come away with all three points. Leah Morris was able to keep a clean sheet with a score of 7-0. Despite the weather conditions and pitch, Rugby were able to create some good opportunities, playing some excellent balls through for players to finish well.

.

Jamesway Travel Player of the match: Megan Board

.