FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Ladies celebrate charity tournament victory

Kilsby Lane team win every game on way to trophy

Sunday saw the Rugby Town Ladies play in the Hope for Cancer tournament in Burbage. With 13 teams from Leicestershire and surrounding counties, it was a great opportunity to play some different teams, whilst also raising some funds for charity.

Rugby Town Ladies with the trophy

The ladies played some great football, passing and moving and looking very much the better side throughout the day. With four victories in the group stage, the ladies cruised into the quarter-finals.

A narrow victory against Ashfordby saw them play a more physical side in Kingsway in the semi-final. The ladies kept working hard, and scored some great goals along the way, winning the tournament and every game they played. Rugby came out 5-2 victors against a young Allexton side in the final.