FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Ladies share points with Solihull

Solihull United 1 Rugby Town Ladies 1

Rugby Town Ladies travelled to face Solihull United at the weekend.

With both teams needing points this was always going to be a very competitive and close fixture. The pitch was barely playable, making it very difficult to string together any passes and play in the way Rugby train.

Despite all, Rugby did create some good opportunities but lacked the precision to finish in front of goal.

Solihull had one opportunity where they were able to get behind the Rugby defence and finish for 1-0.

The last ten minutes of the half saw Rugby pressurise the Solihull goal continuously, but the ball just didn’t manage to make it into the back of the net.

The second half saw Rugby continue to pressure the Solihull goal. The ball was being played wide for Kelly Worthington and Kerri Young to run onto down the wings with some success.

Andie Coupland fought hard in the middle winning much of the balls in the middle.

Following a Rugby attack, the ball was cleared by Solihull to fall for Kelly Worthington just outside of the box to shoot first time. The keeper got a touch to the ball but Andie was able to get enough on it to put it in for 1-1.

Much of the play was end to end with both teams putting everything into the game to gain all three points, however the score stayed equal. A solid performance from Rugby, and another point.

The ladies return to action this weekend in the league cup against Stourbridge away.