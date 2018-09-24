FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Ladies take on West Brom in FA Cup

Women’s National League side visit Kilsby Lane

Pictures by Lelde Ozolina

Kat Watkin

This weekend Rugby Town Ladies took on Women’s National side West Bromwich Albion at Kilsby Lane. The ladies quickly conceded a goal but heads stayed up and they started to defend more smartly, holding them off for much longer.

West Brom played with speed, something that Rugby struggled to keep up with all afternoon. Abbie Hartfield did a great job dropping into defence, stopping many balls from being played through alongside Kelly Reeve. Kelly Worthington was played out through from Leah Morris, giving Rugby options to play forward.

Kat Watkins and Andie Coupland had a battling performance in the middle. Despite being under pressure, the ladies did continue to keep trying to play their football.

The second half saw some opportunities for Chloe Debaes, Megan Board and Grace Keenan to pressure the West Brom back line but it wasn’t enough to score.

Andie Coupland

The ladies didn’t give up but the difference in leagues on this day was too much for Rugby with a score of 0-10. Despite the scoreline, it was a good experience for the ladies to play in a game of this level and a great achievement to get to this stage in the FA Cup. The ladies return to league action next week against Solihull United where they will be looking to add to their unbeaten start.

Charlie Foran

Kat Watkin

Abbie Hartfield