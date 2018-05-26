FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Tigers celebrate tournament success

Under 9s triumph at Bloxham tournament

U9s Tigers: The Tigers travelled out of the county to play in a very well run, highly competitive tournament at Bloxham FC in Oxfordshire.

Tigers, sporting their new summer kit with short sleeves, started quickly, beating the hosts 4-0 with goals from Hudson 3 and Toby.

Next up was Eastington Reds and a 3-1 win, goals coming from Alfie 2 and Filip. The third game was a tough one againstTower Hill but Tigers triumphed 2-1, Hudson and Alfie scoring.

The last group game saw Rugby defeat a strong Halse team 2-0, goals from Hudson and a thunderbolt free kick from Toby.

All the lads had been on the top of their game throughout the group stages andTom in goal was making it very difficult for anyone to score.

Toby and Oli H were strong in defence and Hudson, Kaydon, Alfie and Filip were combining well in attack.

Having topped the group Tigers played the runners-up of the other group, Charlton in the semi-final.

A very physical side gave Tigers plenty of problems and with neither team able to break the deadlock it was heading for extra time until a long-range shot from Toby was parried up in the air for Hudson to follow in. The goals panel have given half a goal to each!

The other finalists Easington Sports had topped their group and won their semi final with ease. The final was seven minutes each way. The lads started slowly and a lovely passing move from Easington saw them deservedly 1-0 up. The first half in fairness was all Easington but they couldn’t find another goal.

At half time Tigers changed a few things and went a little more direct and asked the lads to get their shots off early. Two minutes in they were still 1-0 down when Kaydon picked up the ball in his own half, beat his man and then let rip an unstoppable power driver into the top corner from just inside their half.

The Tigers were now in full flow. Alfie had a chance, Filip was solid in the middle and Toby and Oli were playing out from the back nicely. With a minute to go Hudson found some space on the right and again absolutely smashed the ball into the goal giving the keeper no chance. The lads played out the last minute and were crowned deserved Champions.