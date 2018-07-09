FOOTBALL: Rugby Town Tigers champions on penalties for fourth time this summer

Under 9s stars at Ryton

U9s: Rugby Town Tigers

Ryton Star Champions: The Tigers made the short trip to Ryton on Saturday to play in an excellent festival with lots going on for all the family. The festival was six-a-side and for once Tigers had two subs.

The boys were on fire first match dismissing Leek Wootton Juniors 4-1 a hat-trick from Hudson and one from Oli Winn.

Next up a great game with Baginton. With Bo playing for them there was extra spice in this one but neither team could find the net.

Leek Wootton Colts next. The lads passed it really well in this, scoring another Hudson hat-trick and a cracker from Charlie Nicholas 4-0.

The lads had topped their group and were into the quarters. James in goal was as ever superb. Toby, Oli H and Oli W magnificent at the back and Charlie, Kaydon, Henry and Hudson driving the team forward. The quarter against Khalsa was a tense affair until Toby took a free kick and curled it into the top right hand corner a lovely strike and Hudson finished them off.

In the semi the boys faced RB coaching who had some great talent in their teams from all different club sides.

This was one of Charlie’s best games for the side he was so strong in the middle of the park despite some rough treatment and fouls not going his way.

Hudson struck for the Tigers but they couldn’t find another. With a minute to go RB got a corner and a good header brought the game level but with five seconds to go the ball dropped to Henry to smash home and the lads were in another final.

Tigers played their friends at Warwick Juniors again and to be honest I thought they slightly edged the final.

Two minutes in James showed why he is the top goalkeeper in his age group in the Coventry league, showing tremendous bravery to dive at the attacker’s feet but this resulted in a hand injury and had to leave the field and receive treatment from the paramedics. Step in Oli Hughes - wonderkid - Oli saved Tigers from defeat after being sent the wrong way managed to save with his trailing leg.

For the fourth final in a row onto the dreaded penalties. Warwick took first.

With Toby, Hudson and Charlie all smashing theirs home - unfortunately for Warwick they came across an inspired Oli Hughes in goal who was saving everything and the Tigers lifted another trophy. A tremendous June in which the boys have won four tournaments. Well done lads, another great day played in the right spirit in tremendous heat.