FOOTBALL: Silver Jubilee celebrations for Rugby Town Junior Football Club

Exhibition of memorabilia planned for Kilsby Lane clubhouse next month

Formed in 1994, Rugby Town Junior Football Club will begin celebrating their 25th anniversary next month.

To mark the Silver Jubilee they have gathered together some of their historic documents and memorabilia and will be displaying them in a unique and fun way for everyone interested to see.

Visitors to the club’s extensive Kilsby Lane facility will learn how they have grown from just a single team 25 years ago to having nearly 60 young sides of all ages playing this season.

The exhibition will document the journey through those years, their playing progress and ground developments to where they are today.

It will run from 5pm each day - from February 10-15 with the 14th reserved for VIP guests only.Everyone who attends will receive a commemorative gift.

Chairman Liam Coulter said: “The journey of the football club from 1994 is remarkable, and is a reflection of the many volunteers and sponsors who have helped along the way.

“This exhibition is open to all, and we look forward to seeing you there and sharing our fantastic story with you.”

Also, although still in the early stages of planning, the the celebrations will continue with a special formal event with dinner, guest speaker and live band at the Benn Hall on Saturday, June 8.

They will be releasing more details and tickets in the coming weeks.