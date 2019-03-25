FOOTBALL SLIDESHOW: Great win for Rugby Town Ladies over Leamington

Victory 4-0 in 'must win' local derby

PICTURES BY LELDE OZOLINA

Rugby Town Ladies on their way to a 4-0 win over Leamington

This weekend saw the Rugby Town Ladies play Leamington FC, a 'must win' local derby for both teams who are fighting to move up in the league. With Leamington picking up points recently, it was set to be a good game played away on a stadium pitch in great weather.

Both teams started well but Rugby were the quicker team looking to get on the end of every ball. The central midfield of Kat Watkins, Abbie Hartfield and Chloe Debaes immediately made an impact winning most balls. Loren Bliss did a good job of playing up front holding up the ball well and bringing players into the attack. The wingers Andie Coupland and Hannah Parker did a great job of exploiting space on the pitch running onto balls played through. Abbie Hartfield was the first to score turning and first time shooting from just outside of the box hitting the left side of the net. 0-1.

The Rugby defence of Kelly Worthington, Kelly Reeve and Jen Johnston kept the Leamington attack at bay throughout the first half, not really allowing any clear chances at goal. Leah Morris really only had to pick the ball up at the back.

At half time the score was 0-1.

Rugby continued to pile on pressure in the second half, switching play well across the pitch, exploiting the space behind the Leamington defence. Andie Coupland, following some good play, ran down the left wing putting in a perfect cross for Hannah Parker to meet and score. 0-2.

Rugby continued to move the ball well, as the play opened up well for Chloe Debaes who played the perfect pass for Megan Board to finish 0-3. Although Leamington had a couple of periods where they kept good possession, they never really threatened the goal as Rugby kept good shape at the back defending well throughout.

Rugby were still not finished with Chloe Debaes, who now was pushing up, able to take the ball around the Leamington goalkeeper for 0-4.

A thoroughly deserved three points for Rugby, who played the ball well and created opportunities from all over the pitch.

Jamesway Travel Player of the Match: Loren Bliss