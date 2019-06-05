FOOTBALL SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Brinklow's 2019 tournament

Successful 22nd annual event at Barr Lane club

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Brinklow playing Firefighters in their tournament on Saturday

Brinklow Football Club hosted their 22nd annual tournament at the weekend.

The event involved 50 teams with 800 players and several scouts from league clubs were also in attendance.

The tournament which is viewed as being one of the best in the Midlands, attracted entries from far and wide.

Event organiser Daniel Mallinson said: “The large number of entries received makes it clear the Brinklow tournament is a major event in the regional football calendar.”

Hillmorton U11 Juniors have continued their fairy tale season with a win in their first summer tournament at Brinklow on Saturday.

Group stage games saw victories against Rugby Tigers 2-0, Binley Woods and Cov Jag.

Juniors beat Brinklow 1-0 in the semi-final, to meet local friendly rivals, Rugby Tigers in the final.

Hillmorton took the lead through Jonny Whiteley, a player that scored in every game, then Tigers came back with a fantastic shot from their defender Fynn Taylor.

With a minute to go, Whiteley sent a wonderful inviting cross onto the on running Toby Edwards to head in for the victory. Whitleley took the tournament golden boot with seven and other goals came from Toby Edwards 4, Josh Hancock 2.

The team defended flawlessly all day, with Theo Phedon and Jayden Miller, who had a nasty injury in a group game, then in the final put himself in the way of a short range shot and got winded in the process - fantastic spirit.

The whole squad were outstanding with keeping to their tactics and teamwork philosophy.

Notable mention also should go to debut keeper Frankie Elmes, his distribution a weapon all day.

Hillmorton and host club Brinklow in action