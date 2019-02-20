FOOTBALL SLIDESHOW: Sunday's anniversary celebration games at Rugby Town Junior Football Club

Pictures by Brian Dainty

Here's a slideshow selection of photographer Brian Dainty's pictures from Sunday at Kilsby Lane. The tournament was part of Rugby Town Junior Football Club's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Rugby Town Under 12s Lions with Mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney at Kilsby Lane on Sunday

The Under 12s Tigers

