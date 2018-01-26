FOOTBALL: Sponsor answers 11-year-old’s letter seeking new kit for Brinklow

Team grateful to Alistair George

You are 11 years old and your football team needs a new kit. What are you going to do? Well, if you are Finley Richmond, striker for Brinklow Under 11s you show some outstanding initiative and put pen to paper in an attempt to find a sponsor!

Brinklow Under 10s ready to play earlier this month

Finley, who attends Bilton Junior School, wrote to George & Company Chartered Surveyors saying he had been playing for Brinklow for over a year, absolutely loved it and that the team were a great bunch of friends.

Big-hearted Alistair George read Finley’s letter and decided to sponsor Brinklow’s Under 11s and the club would like to say a big thank you to Mr George.

U10s: Sunday saw Brinklow’s ‘snowmen’ take on Whitley on the all weather pitch - and it was the team in yellow and blue that adapted quicker to the freezing conditions.

The boys soon realised the best way to keep warm was to pass and move at speed - the football was at times breathtaking and provided the coaches and supporters who braved the cold weather with plenty to cheer.

The game could not have started any better as everything went to plan - the boys defended as a team in the early exchanges which then allowed them to express themselves and produce a magnificent display of free flowing football.

The goals were shared between Noah Ward, Riley Bloxham, Cameron James and a season’s first for man of the match Leo Worth.

A thoroughly enjoyable match from start to finish played in a fantastic spirit - well done boys.