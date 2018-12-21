FOOTBALL: Successful end to year for Brinklow and Under 11s

Seniors gain revenge for early season defeat by Crick

Coventry Alliance League – Division 2: Brinklow 3 Crick Athletic 1: Brinklow gained revenge for their early season drubbing by Crick. The game was played in appalling weather conditions which caused problems for both sides. The home team took the lead on 27 minutes when a Scott McCulloch cross was parried into his own net by the visitors’ keeper.

Under 11s action between Brinklow and Rugby Town Pumas

Brinklow went further ahead after 36 minutes when McCulloch provided a cross which was volleyed into the roof of the net by club stalwart, Ash Marks. Crick were in no mood to roll over and pulled a goal back three minutes later when Michael Meighan hammered the ball home from the edge of the area. The second half saw moments of anxiety for Brinklow as the visitors pressed hard for an equaliser.

The game’s final minute saw Matt Murphy thread a pass through the Crick defence, finding Matt Evans who neatly slipped the ball past the keeper to wrap up the game.

Under 11s: Brinklow followed up last week’s fine performance with a devastating display away at Rugby Town Pumas.

The boys started at a ferocious pace and raced into an early two-goal lead thanks to Harley Edgar’s second goal in successive games and skipper Jacob Smith’s delicious left footed strike. The boys were buzzing and first to every ball.They never gave Rugby time to settle and grew with confidence as the game progressed.

Keeper Logan Cooper produced a stunning one-on-one save to keep his clean sheet before Cameron James picked up the ball, drove forward and produced the pass of the game - Danny De Souza was on it in a flash and stroked the ball past the on-rushing keeper.

A fantastic display of football from a fantastic set of players - man of the match was Noah Ward, who dominated the midfield and covered every blade of grass.

Merry Christmas to all our footballing friends.